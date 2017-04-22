UVa Women's Tennis Tops Florida State 4-3

Virginia Athletics Media Release

No. 43 Virginia Rallies For 4-3 Win Over No. 42 FSU

Cavaliers win four straight singles matches to clinch victory over Seminoles



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers mounted a rally in singles, clinching victory on court five in the final match of the day, as No. 43 Virginia (10-11, 7-6 ACC) defeated No. 42 Florida State (14-10, 6-7 ACC) by a score of 4-3 on Friday (April 21) at the Snyder Tennis Center.



With the match tied 3-3, junior Teodora Radosavljevic (Belgrade, Serbia) rallied for a three-set victory, defeating Andrea Garcia 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to secure the win for the Cavaliers. Virginia also got singles wins from Rosie Johanson (Abbotsford, British Columbia), Cassie Mercer (Huntington, W.V.) and Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.).



Florida State took the early lead in the match, winning the doubles point with hard-fought victories on courts one and three. The Cavalier duo of Johanson and Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) won 6-2 over the Seminoles’ Nandini Das and Ariana Rahmanparast on court two, before Florida State would grab the other two courts. The Virginia pairing of Gullickson and Mercer fell 6-4 on court one to Garcia and Julia Mikulski, before the pairing of Gabriella Castaneda and Daniela Schippers picked up the 7-6 (6) win over the duo of Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) and Radosavljevic on court three.



The Seminoles extended the lead to 3-0 in singles play with wins on courts three and six in straight sets. It was then that the Cavaliers began clawing back into the match. Johanson and Mercer picked up their wins to cut the lead to 3-2. Johanson, ranked No. 49 in the ITA rankings, defeated Das 6-4, 6-3 on court one, while the 118th-ranked Mercer defeated Castaneda 6-2, 6-4 on court two.



Gullickson then tied the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Schippers on court four before Radosavljevic clinched the match with her rally on court five.



Virginia will return to action on Sunday, playing a pair of matches to close out the regular season. The Cavaliers will face No. 39 Miami at 11 a.m. before facing Towson at 4 p.m.



No. 43 Virginia 4, No. 42 Florida State 3

SinglesNo. 49 Rosie Johanson (UVA) def. Nandini Das, 6-4, 6-3No. 118 Cassie Mercer (UVA) def. Gabriella Castaneda, 6-2, 6-4

No. 109 Julia Mikulski def. Meghan Kelley (UVA), 6-1, 6-3

Chloe Gullickson (UVA) def. Daniela Schippers, 7-5, 6-1

Teodora Radosavljevic (UVA) def. Andrea Garcia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Ariana Rahmanparast def. Camille Favero (UVA), 6-4, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 3, 1, 2, 4, 5



Doubles

Garcia/Mikulski def. No. 33 Gullickson/Mercer (UVA), 6-4

Johanson/Kelley (UVA) def. Das/Rahmanparast, 6-2

Castaneda/Schippers def. Favero/Radosavljevic (UVA), 7-6 (6)

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3