UVa Track and Field Wraps Up Day One of Virginia Challenge

Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers opened day one of the Virginia Challenge on Friday (April 21) with two athletes recording the nation’s second-best performance in an event. Redshirt junior Filip Mihaljevic (Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina) and freshman Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) earned the national ranking in the shot put and the triple jump, respectively.

Mahaljevic finished first in the shot put, reaching a distance of 20.52 meters (67-4). He broke the Lannigan Field record and the Virginia Challenge record with the mark.

Scott topped the triple jump with a personal best performance of 16.44 meters (53-11.25). His jump places him sixth in UVA history.

Adding to the shot put, redshirt sophomore Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.) recorded a distance of 20.15 meters (66-1.5) for third place in the meet. The event also featured the nation’s fourth-best performance of 20.33 meters (66-8.5) from Georgia’s Danzel Comenentia.