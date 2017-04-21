Madison County Store Getting Makeover

An iconic country store in Madison County is getting a makeover.

Yoders moved in 2015 and has been waiting for the right people to take over its old location, and now, the search is over.

The Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) is taking over its old location. A few renovations are turning a familiar building into a space that is building a community.

"Its odd, in Madison things change, but they don't change," said John Storey, the president of MESA.

MESA will serve sandwiches like Yoders did.

"Its interesting to walk through and realize, oh I used to buy my sandwiches from this counter, and realize that this is where the sorting room for the thrift shop will be," said Jane Jackson of MESA.

MESA has provided emergency assistance to Madison County families in need since the 1980s.

"The food pantry helps probably about 150 families every quarter so that's an important part of our work that we will continue here in a greatly expanded pantry space because of the size of this building," said Jackson.

The new space will house services it has always offered including financial assistance, a food pantry, and a thrift store just at a larger scale.

"The numbers of people that come to MESA every day are mind blowing and so the larger space is just a natural," said Storey.

The new building and all of MESA's programs are thanks to support by private donations, grant money and many volunteers.

Mesa says it's services only build on the previous ownership.

"The space has I wouldn't call it a spiritual existence but it has an ambiance that has grown over the years thanks to the Yoder family and the whole community that they're involved in and I think that gives us a good basis to continue," said Storey.

MESA says it hopes to open in the near future when the renovations are complete.