Community Offers Input as UVA Continues Search for Next President

Community members offer their input on who they would like to see be UVA's next president

Community members got a chance to talk about the kind of leader they want to replace University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan.

A few dozen people took part in a community forum inside the university's Newcomb Hall Friday, April 21.

They discussed two main topics: what attributes they hope to see in the next UVA president, and what they hope that person will accomplish.

Friday’s session is part of the university's effort to reach out to stakeholders like alumni, current students, and community members.

"Be a leader for the university, but also has some clout politically in business and some knowledge of the business world because the survival of this university is going to be multifaceted and dependent on support for many different areas," said UVA alumni Elizabeth Sutton.

A search firm has been selected to guide the University of Virginia through the process.

Sullivan's term as president will end next summer. She's held the position for a busy seven years, weathering national controversies.