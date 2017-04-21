Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Press Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography. David James Carver, Jr., 48 years old, faces twenty-four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The arrest is a result of a three week investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department.

On March 28, 2017, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Police Department about a potential child pornography case in its jurisdiction.

The Waynesboro Police Department is a member of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Police Department began an independent investigation of the crime of possession of child pornography.

Based on the Police Department’s investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on March 30, 2017 at Carver’s residence in the 100 block of Country Lodge Road. Detectives seized several electronic devices capable of internet connectivity from the residence. Detectives spent the next three weeks viewing the images on the seized property.

Detectives obtained the warrants on April 20. Officers arrested Carver at his residence at approximately 8:00 PM last night. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.