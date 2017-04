Prince Fans Mark Anniversary of Music Superstar's Death

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, a woman places flowers at a memorial at First Avenue in Minneapolis where pop super star Prince often performed.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Aug 28, 2016, file photo, a mural honoring the late Prince adorns a building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen,File). FILE In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, a replica of the Memorial Fence is shown at Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn. Paisley Park

"An Artist who Defied Genre is how the New York Times titled their obituary for Prince Rodgers Nelson one year ago Friday.

Prince was born in Minneapolis on June 7, 1958, and started his career in the late 1970s.

In a statement after his death, President Obama said, “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

Some of Prince's Top 10 hits included “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss” and “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”; albums like “Dirty Mind,” “1999” and “Sign O’ the Times.

Prince was the star of 1984's hit movie Purple Rain which was a close biography of his life to date. In the movie he performed songs from the Album "Purple Rain."

Check out the performance of the song "Purple Rain." in the film below.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - For Prince fans, the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose will be a time for sadness and celebration.

It was a year ago Friday that the music superstar was found dead at Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where he lived.

At Paisley Park, which has been turned into a museum, a full four days of events are on tap, ranging from concert performances by Prince's former bandmates to panel discussions. Fans who can't afford those high-priced tickets can head to a street party outside First Avenue, the club he made world famous in "Purple Rain." And the Minnesota History Center is staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic "Purple Rain" suit.

Here's a look at how Prince's home state will honor his legacy and mourn his loss:

PAISLEY PARK

Prince's home base in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen is marking the anniversary with a roster of shows from artists such as his old band The Revolution, Morris Day and the Time, and New Power Generation. Also on the docket: panel discussions featuring such speakers as his old bandmates - think Lisa (Coleman) and Wendy (Melvoin) from "Purple Rain" and The Revolution - along with many more.

Fans who could afford it spent $999 for VIP passes for the Paisley schedule, and the estate said those were sold out. A relatively cheaper option - $549 general admission passes - was still available midweek.

Prince's siblings, who are on track to inherit an estate valued around $200 million, are hosting an all-night dance party in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley with Dez Dickerson, Apollonia Kotero, Andre Cymone and others.

FIRST AVENUE

The downtown Minneapolis club where Prince filmed key parts of "Purple Rain" is hosting late-night dance parties Friday and Saturday with tracks from the late musician.

A memorial street party outside the club is also on tap for Saturday. It will be reminiscent of the one that drew thousands of mourners on the night of Prince's death to cry, dance and sing along.

PIECES OF HISTORY

Prince's "Purple Rain" costume - purple jacket, white ruffled shirt and studded pants - was put out for display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul through Sunday. The museum is also marking the anniversary by featuring handwritten lyrics to an unreleased song, "I Hope We Work It Out," signed by Prince in 1977. Prince performed it for record executives when he first signed with Warner Bros.

PAINTING THE TOWN PURPLE

Several landmarks in Minneapolis will be lit up in Prince purple, including U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field, the IDS Center, and the Interstate 35W and Lowry Avenue bridges over the Mississippi River.

