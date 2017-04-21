Burglary Reported at Keller and George Jewelers

Authorities are investigating an overnight burglary at a jewelry store in Charlottesville.

Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to Keller & George Jewelers on Millmont Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 21.

Investigators say they found the front door glass broken and say someone entered the business. No suspects were found.

The jewelry store will not comment if anything was stolen, though police say management is checking inventory.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.