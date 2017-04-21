Burglary Reported at Keller and George Jewelers

Keller & George Jewelers cleaning up after reportedly being burglarized
Authorities are investigating an overnight burglary at a jewelry store in Charlottesville.
Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to Keller & George Jewelers on Millmont Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 21.
Investigators say they found the front door glass broken and say someone entered the business. No suspects were found.
The jewelry store will not comment if anything was stolen, though police say management is checking inventory.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
04/21/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 04/21/2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m, officers responded to Keller and George Jewelers located in the 1100 block of Millmont St for the report of a burglar alarm.
Upon arrival they found that the front door glass had been broken out and entry made to the business.
No suspects were located inside the business.
Management with Keller and George Jewelers responded to the business and reported they would have to check inventory to determine if any property had been stolen.
The scene was processed for evidence and the case will be assigned to investigations for follow up.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.