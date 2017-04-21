Defense Presents Its Case in Albemarle Co. Animal Cruelty Case

Jurors continue to hear witness testimony and see evidence in the case against a couple accused of inhumanly killing a pig.

The second day of the trial at Albemarle Circuit Court got underway a little after 9 a.m. Friday, April 21.

Lee Oakes Jr. and Jerelyn Sutter are charged with malicious wounding with intent to harm an animal, stealing a swine, and misdemeanor of animal cruelty.

Authorities believe the couple stole a pig from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA on July 3, 2016, for the purposes of eating it during a Fourth of July barbeque.

Sutter is a former employee of the SPCA. Her fiance, Oakes, does not deny that he killed the pig. Sutter admitted to holding the animal down while it was being stabbed. The couple claims the pig was feral and did not have an owner.

The court has so far heard testimony from eight people, including officers with the Albemarle County Police Department and employees of the SPCA.

Jurors have also been shown video surveillance of the pig being stabbed dozens of times in the parking lot of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

The prosecution rested its case around 10:30 a.m.

The defense asked the judge to drop the charges against Oakes and Sutter before it began to present its case. The judge denied the defense's request.

Sutter took the witness stand in her defense. She told the courtroom, "Never in my life I wanted an animal to suffer."

The defendant went on to say that cutting the pig's skin and muscle was more difficult than she and Oakes had anticipated. Sutter believed that Oakes was trying to quickly kill the pig with a deep slice to the animal, and not just stabbing at it.

The jury trial is scheduled to last for two days.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.