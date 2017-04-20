Update: Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Hardy Dr. Shooting

Richard Nathaniel Timberlake Jr.
Police on the scene in the Hardy Drive neighborhood CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Officers got a call for a disorder with a weapon in the 800 block of Hardy Drive around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Police say a 45-year-old man was transported to the emergency room at the University of Virginia Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Detectives subsequently arrested 25-year-old Richard Nathaniel Timberlake Jr. in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Timberlake is charged with malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective Wright-Settle at 434-970-3274 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
