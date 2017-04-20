Quantcast

Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Albemarle HS Pitcher Ian Haney Albemarle HS Pitcher Ian Haney

BASEBALL
Albemarle 5, Fluvanna County 3
Powhatan 11, Charlottesville 1
Louisa County 3, Monticello 0
Covenant 10, Eastern Mennonite 0  

SOFTBALL
Louisa County 5, Monticello 2
Albemarle 5, Fluvanna County 4

BOYS SOCCER
Albemarle 5, Fluvanna County 1
Monticello 3, Louisa County 11

GIRLS SOCCER
Monticello 2, Louisa County 0
Albemarle 8, Fluvanna County 0
Charlottesville 1, Powhatan 1

BOYS LACROSSE
Blue Ridge 19, Hargrave 10

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.