UVA Board Approves Tuition Increase

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is defending a decision to raise tuition. The board made that call in a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon.

According to UVA President Teresa Sullivan, in-state students will pay about $200 more.

The board approved a 2.2 percent spike in tuition for Virginia residents. It also approved a 3.5 percent increase in tuition for non-Virginia residents.

For in-state students, that brings to cost of attending UVA to more than $31,000 for the first year.

“So far the other schools in the state are raising their tuition by a larger percentage increase than we are. So, if they're comparing UVA to another in-state school, they might keep that in mind. But I think this board is committed to keeping tuition increases as small as they possibly can,” Sullivan said.

As the board met inside the Rotunda, students outside on the Lawn held signs and protested the tuition hike.

They say they're tired of paying more and more for their education each year.

"I’m pretty upset. I’m going to be in debt, that's a given, and it really shouldn't be that way. This is a public state university and my family should not be having to worry about money just to get the education that we need to go into the work force,” said Hannah Russell-Hunter, first year student.

The decision to raise tuition comes after a number or lawmakers last fall urged the Board of Visitors not to raise tuition next year in light of UVA’s multibillion dollar strategic investment fund.

Sullivan urges the tuition increase is less than inflation.

UVA also has required pay raises to give and $7 million fewer due to a reduction in state funding.