Charlottesville Police Investigate Incident Around Friendship Court

Charlottesville police officers are investigating an incident that occurred around the Friendship Court neighborhood.

Police responded to the Garrett Street area a little after 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, after receiving a report of a man with a gun chasing another man carrying a child.

Law enforcement on scene searched for the two people and child, but did not appear to locate anyone related to the call.

Officers arrested a third man after he ran from them. It is unclear if he is connected, though police tell NBC29 that they found marijuana on him.

A fourth man was briefly detained by authorities, but was let go.

Police say they will continue to search area, and ask people who live in Friendship Court to be vigilant.

"Anytime something like this happens it's going to put you on alert, so I would advise the residents down here to keep their kids in for the night," said Charlottesville Police Sgt. P.J. Best.

Officers searched the area to make sure that the reported man with the gun did not ditch it somewhere in the neighborhood. They did not find anything.

Neighbors were unable to identify the men to police.

Police say they will continue to search the area for both men, and that they are talking to neighbors try to figure out who they are.