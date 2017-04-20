Waynesboro Bridge Nearing Completion

Traffic around Waynesboro may be getting better sooner than later.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the brand new South River Bridge will likely be open within the next two months.

Crews have spent more than a year rebuilding the bridge, which carries Main Street drivers over the water.

"We're certainly in the final stages of this project. The bridge beams have been put in place and the main concrete decks have been poured, and all that work was able to take place during the winter. This project definitely benefited from a mild winter, and it's kept it ahead of schedule," said Ken Slack with VDOT.

Workers were pouring concrete for the sidewalks Thursday, April 20, which will run on both sides of the road.

The contract doesn't officially run out until December 2017, so crews could get bonuses if they finish early.

The project is likely to end up costing around $7 million.