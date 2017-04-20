Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Holding Compassionate Care Clinics

Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:



At the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, we are passionate about making high-quality pet heath care accessible and affordable to as many members of our community as possible.



This Sunday, April 23rd, we are holding our first of three Compassionate Care Clinics to be offered in 2017, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This service is available to those who qualify for public assistance.



Proof of public assistance must be shown to participate in the clinic; examples of proof include, but are not limited to: EBT card, Proof of Disability, Medicaid, SNAP, Unemployment and WIC.



Pet parents are required to pay a $15 fee for the Basic Wellness Exam, which includes a free rabies vaccination.



Other services offered include:

Microchip: $10

Nail trim: $10

Ear Mite treatment: $25

Services for Dogs:

Heartworm testing: $10

DAPP Vaccine: $5

Kennel Cough Vaccine: $5

Flea/Tick preventative application: $12

Services for Cats:

FVRCP Vaccine: $5

FELV/FIV testing: $15

Revolution Flea Preventative Application: $13

Strongid dewormer: $5

The next Compassionate Care Clinic will be held on Sunday, August 27th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions or would like more information regarding the clinic, please email clinic@caspca.org or call 434-973-5959 ext. 206.