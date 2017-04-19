UVa Track to Host 6th Annual Virginia Challenge this Weekend

The UVa men's and women's track & field teams will be hosting the 6th annual Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Lannigan Field.

The meet will feature close to 1,200 athletes from over 50 different universities.

The Virginia Challenge was first held when Bryan Fetzer took over as the UVa head coach in 2012, and has developed into one of the premiere track & field meets on the east coast,

"Usually we have four or five thousand people out at the events each day," says Fetzer. "For track & field, that's on the high end of fan attendance."

Holding many of the events at night is a unique aspect of the event.

Senior thrower Christine Bohan says, "I've been to Texas Relays, Florida Relays, all of those, and there's just something special about waiting all day, and coming out under the lights with all the excitement. It's just something special that we do here."

"If you watch a good TV show, it's in the evening," says sophomore thrower Pobo Efekoro. "There's a lot of good performances in the evening. There's something very interesting about competing in the evening."

Senior middle distance runner Henry Wynne says, "This meet, I won it last year in the 1500 and I'm really excited to get back out there. Some of the same competitors are coming back. Hopefully win the race in front of the home town crowd, and have an exciting day."

Junior pole vaulter Jeff Jernigan says, "The competition is really great. So far it will be the best we've had this season. It's comparable to NCAA's and ACC's, specifically the vault competition will be the best competition I've faced in my life."

"It definitely just up's our competitive nature," says senior hurdler Heather Smith. "We've had meets where we go against smaller schools and you kind of expect to win, but this time, this is the big dogs now. You can't come to play, you have to come to win."

The Cavalier men are ranked 5th in the nation.

Admission to the two-day Virginia Challenge is free.