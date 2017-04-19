Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax Increase

Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax IncreasePosted: Updated:
Waynesboro City Council met to talk about a tax increase
Waynesboro Mayor Bruce Allen
Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax IncreaseMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story