Waynesboro City Council Talks About Benefits of Real Estate Tax Increase

Taxes are going up in Waynesboro, mostly to pay for the high school renovation, but just how much is undecided.

Waynesboro City Council talked about what a nine cent real estate tax increase could do Wednesday night.

It would allow the city to reinstate two additional police officer positions, bringing the total number of officers to four. It would also add a PR person to promote the city and create a $173,000 reserve fund for the Economic Development Authority.

“I think we realize that tax increases are coming. We can't fund everything that the city would like to see us do or that the community would like to see us do with the tax rate that where we're at,” said Waynesboro Mayor Bruce Allen.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed tax hike and an increase to water and sewer rate at Waynesboro City Council's next meeting on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m.