Staunton Judge Certifies Charges in Case of Man Burning Cross

The case against a man accused of setting fire to a cross in Staunton will go before a grand jury.

Last month 30-year-old Josiah Carey allegedly burned a wooden cross outside Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church in Staunton.

Carey, who's being held at Middle River Regional Jail, is charged with burning a cross to intimidate and destruction of property.

A Staunton judge certified the charges in his case.