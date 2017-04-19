Quantcast

Staunton Judge Certifies Charges in Case of Man Burning Cross

Josiah Carey Josiah Carey
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The case against a man accused of setting fire to a cross in Staunton will go before a grand jury.

Last month 30-year-old Josiah Carey allegedly burned a wooden cross outside Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church in Staunton.

Carey, who's being held at Middle River Regional Jail, is charged with burning a cross to intimidate and destruction of property.

A Staunton judge certified the charges in his case.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

