State Attorney General Attempting to Stop Dismissal of Ivy Man’s Murder Conviction

Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring hopes he can halt an attempt by an Ivy man to throw out an old murder conviction.

Sherman Brown has been behind bars for more than four decades for the 1969 murder of a four-year-old boy in Crozet. Attorneys for the 69-year-old says they have DNA evidence proving that he did not commit the crime.

Brown was convicted by an Albemarle County Circuit Court jury in that murder. He was also convicted of stabbing and sexually assaulting the child’s mother.

Experts at the University of Virginia Law School are taking part in an Innocence Project effort to clear Brown's name. They filed an appeal in October with the Virginia Supreme Court after a private investigator found an old DNA slide at UVA Medical Center.

A private lab tested the slide and said Brown was not a match for the crime.

Herring's office filed a motion last week that, among other things, says there was no way to ensure the evidence was preserved for more than four decades.

Herring’s office is asking the Virginia Supreme Court to dismiss Brown's writ of actual innocence, but aren't commenting otherwise.