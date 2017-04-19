Miller School's Secret Bryant to Play Basketball at Methodist University

Miller School basketball standout Secret Bryant will continue her career at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

She had her ceremonial signing Wednesday at Miller.

Bryant played two seasons at Miller helping lead the Mavericks to the VISAA D2 state title each year.

She averaged 12 points and 5.5 assists per game playing point guard.

Bryant now joins a young, rebuilding team at Methodist.

Bryant says, "It's a lot of motivation and I want to take Methodist as far as I can go my freshman year because we're rebuilding so I have a lot of pressure on my back and I just want to go as far as I can. It's amazing division-one, D2, D3 it doesn't matter as long as I get an opportunity to play basketball, most kids don't get the opportunity to do it so I'm blessed to be able to do it."

Bryant was voted the VISAA D2 State Player of the Year last season.