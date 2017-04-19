Katrina Callsen Running for Rio District of Albemarle Co. School Board

Katrina Callsen Running for Rio District of Albemarle Co. School BoardPosted: Updated:
Katrina Callsen announcing her candidacy for the Albemarle County School Board
Katrina Callsen
Katrina Callsen Running for Rio District of Albemarle Co. School BoardMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story