Katrina Callsen Running for Rio District of Albemarle Co. School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A mother and former math teacher is running for a spot on the Albemarle County School Board.

Katrina Callsen announced her candidacy for the Rio District seat Wednesday morning at Pen Park in Charlottesville.

Callsen is an alumnus of Yale, the University of Virginia School of Law, and Teach for America.

She has represented children as part of the UVA Law Child Advocacy Clinic.

The Rio District seat is currently held by Pam Moynihan, who will not be seeking re-election.

