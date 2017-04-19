Proposed Program Could Help Charlottesville Employees Pay for Housing

Charlottesville is working on a new program that might help city employees be better able to afford housing.

The Housing Advisory Committee (HAC) says the Employer Assisted Housing Program will help keep employees working in the city.

"To help their employees live in the city, that will help cut down on housing costs related to commuting. It would give them more time to spend with their families, and I think it'll be healthy for the city as a whole," said Housing Program Coordinator Stacy Pethia.

The program is still in the planning stages and the details haven't been ironed out yet, but it could help about 10 families each year afford to live in Charlottesville.

HAC says the program would first serve employees like teachers, firefighters and police officers.

The committee is looking to other places like Loudoun County, which has already started programs similar to the one they envision.

The Housing Advisory Committee is going to continue to work on the proposal before presenting it to the Charlottesville City Council. It says that should be ready by the end of summer.