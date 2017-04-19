Virginia Gov., Who Opposes Death Penalty, Urged to Spare Man

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's Democratic governor is facing mounting pressure to halt next week's scheduled execution of an inmate whose case has seen two witnesses recant, years after he was convicted of ordering his ex-girlfriend's killing.

Ivan Teleguz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 25 unless granted clemency by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

McAuliffe is Catholic. He's said he personally opposes capital punishment but will uphold the law as governor. He hasn't stopped an execution during his tenure.

Since Teleguz's trial, two witnesses have said they lied to secure a deal.

The traditionally conservative newspaper of Virginia's capital city and death penalty foes, including British billionaire Richard Branson, are urging Teleguz's life be spared.

The victim's relatives say they're convinced he's guilty.

McAuliffe is the only person who can grant Teleguz clemency.

