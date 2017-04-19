Solar Company Opens Office in Charlottesville

A company that started in Waynesboro is now expanding into Charlottesville.

Sigora Solar held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new corporate office on Harris Street Wednesday, April 19. The growth means more jobs on both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“We've done a tremendous amount of business here, have a magnitude of clients from residential, commercial, including the city of Charlottesville," said Sigora Solar CEO Logan Landry.

The company says it sees Charlottesville's interest in sustainability as a big pull factor as it looks to grow. Sigora Solar currently has 15 full time employees at its headquarters, but plans to at least double that number in the coming months.

These are the type of jobs Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin says she wants to see being added: "It's kind of one more puzzle piece in the big puzzle of Charlottesville that's turning into quite an innovation, industry center. It's got a lot of investment in technology of all kinds. But this kind of rings true for a lot of people in the city, because it's all about sustainability," she said.

Sigora Solar says it's partnering up with the University of Virginia and UVA Athletics. The company will also be offering paid internships to UVA students.

"There are lots of discussions happening at this point in time which I really can't go any further into, but I think you'll see a lot of exciting things with Sigora and the University of Virginia over the next couple years," Landry said.

Sigora Solar also plans to move into a new operations center in Waynesboro May 1.

Between the new Charlottesville headquarters and the addition in Waynesboro, the company hopes to add as many as 50 jobs over the next few months.

An entry-level installer of solar panels makes about $36,000 a year.