VDOF Seeks Info on Walnut Creek Park Fire

04/19/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Forestry:



Special Forest Wardens from the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) suspect the wildfire that occurred April 16, 2017 in Walnut Creek Park in Albemarle County was caused by human activity.



The fire was ultimately contained by firefighters after burning 16 acres of park land. Fortunately, no one was injured and no infrastructure was permanently damaged by this fire.



Although the fire is contained, there are still multiple areas of combustion and numerous fire-damaged standing trees within the burned area that present significant injury hazards. Visitors are requested to not enter the fire perimeter.



Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with VDOF, are actively working to remediate this area and will post updated information when the fire-impacted area is again open to visitors.



Fires like this one put park visitors and first responders at risk. Therefore, the VDOF and county officials are concerned and would like to take steps to minimize future wildfire occurrences. The VDOF needs citizens to be vigilant in the fight against wildfire – which could lead to property destruction or even death.



If you believe you have information relating to the cause of this fire or the person or people responsible, call the Virginia Department of Forestry office at (434)-220-9176 and report it. Alternatively, you may also anonymously call the VDOF Wildfire Tip Line at (434) 220-9053.



For other emergencies or to report a new fire, call 911.



If you see any fire where firefighters have not yet arrived on the scene, make note of the following:

Location and time of the fire;

Description of person or people observed in the area;

Description of any vehicles or ATVs observed and the license plate if possible, and

Any other pertinent information that might help investigators.

-end-