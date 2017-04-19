Culpeper County May Be Moving Ahead with Constructing New Mosque

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

Culpeper County is settling its federal discrimination lawsuits with the Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC).

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 3 Tuesday night to accept a settlement proposal in a lawsuit between the ICC and Culpeper County.

The settlement allows the center to obtain a sewage permit needed to construct a mosque off Rixeyville Road. The county will also pay the Islamic Center of Culpeper $10,000.

The ICC filed a federal lawsuit last year alleging that supervisors discriminated against the group when it denied that permit last year.

According to the federal lawsuit, the county had routinely approved sewage pump permits over the last 25 years, and that supervisors had received comments from people who were opposed to the mosque based on religion.

Supervisors who voted against the center argued that the land ICC wanted to build on is not suitable for safe disposal of sewage, and that they followed protocol when denying the permit.

The settlement agreement still needs to be signed off on by the center and a federal judge.

Potential Settlement Agreement: