Charlottesville BAR Votes on Future of Main Street Arena, Escafé

The Charlottseville BAR voted on the future of Escafé and the Main Street Arena Tuesday

The future of popular buildings on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is coming into focus. The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted Tuesday night to allow a developer to demolish the Main Street Arena and Escafé building.

The BAR handled both buildings individually, with two separate votes.

The demolition of Main Street Arena easily passed unanimously, as expected.

“This is a great opportunity to start to change the nature of that end of the mall, so I think it's potentially a very exciting project,” said Tim Mohr, BAR vice chair.

The building housing Escafé, however, took a lot of discussion. Unlike the arena which was built in 1995, the Escafé building is historic.

The building was built in the 1920’s and is one of the last warehouses that served a department store on Main Street, what used to be the Downtown Mall.

BAR members were concerned about setting precedent.

“What does that say for future projects with contributing buildings on the registers?” said Emma Earnst, BAR member.

The BAR ended up approving the request to demolish the Escafé building 5 to 2.

Some of the people affected the most were in the audience.

Todd Howard, the owner of Escafé, was resigned to the outcome.

“Escafé can and will move, there is no need for it not to be demolished. There could be better use of the space. I have put a lot of work into it, but I can put a lot of work into another place. That's what this town is made of,” Howard said.

The design plans for the project are still in very early stages so these demolitions won't take place right away.

The developer previously said a spring 2018 time frame seemed likely.