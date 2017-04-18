Campaign Finance Reports for Governor’s Race Released Tuesday

The numbers on how much money candidates for governor have raised in their campaigns were released Tuesday.

Campaign finance reports show Democrat Tom Perriello out raised his opponents in the race for governor last quarter with big help from some wealthy donors.

The reports filed Monday show Perriello raised $2.2 million since he got in the race in January. Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam reported raising $1.5 million.

Ed Gillespie led the Republican side raising nearly $2 million.