Constituents Urge Goodlatte to Hold Waynesboro Town Hall

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

People in the Shenandoah Valley want 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R) to hold a town hall meeting.

For the past three months, people have been asking Goodlatte to attend his monthly open door meetings in Waynesboro.

The meetings, led by Goodlatte staff, gather constituents concerns and relay them to Goodlatte.

Marvin Westen has written several letters to the congressman and says he will be at every open door meeting until Goodlatte comes to talk.

"I don't want to be contacted by generic email. I think our representative, after two decades as our representative, ought to have the decency to come and talk with us,” Westen said.

In a statement to NBC29, Goodlatte says:

I've always made it my priority to communicate with the people I represent, and I strive to be in communities across the district as often as possible. I meet regularly with groups or individuals who have requested appointments, attend community events, and correspond with constituents who have contacted my office via phone, email, postal mail, and social media. In addition, I have hosted telephone town hall calls and Facebook Live events that allow me to reach thousands of people at once and take questions from constituents as they all participate. I appreciate the input of all of my constituents, and I am looking at their town hall meeting requests.

