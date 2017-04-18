Constituents Urge Goodlatte to Hold Waynesboro Town Hall

People in the Shenandoah Valley are asking Congressman Bob Goodlatte to attend his monthly town hall

People in the Shenandoah Valley want 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R) to hold a town hall meeting.

For the past three months, people have been asking Goodlatte to attend his monthly open door meetings in Waynesboro.

The meetings, led by Goodlatte staff, gather constituents concerns and relay them to Goodlatte.

Marvin Westen has written several letters to the congressman and says he will be at every open door meeting until Goodlatte comes to talk.

"I don't want to be contacted by generic email. I think our representative, after two decades as our representative, ought to have the decency to come and talk with us,” Westen said.

In a statement to NBC29, Goodlatte says: