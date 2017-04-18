Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Fluvanna Celebrates Kevin Ward's Perfect Game Fluvanna Celebrates Kevin Ward's Perfect Game
BASEBALL
Fluvanna 9, Monticello 0    Kevin Ward perfect game
Orange 6, Charlottesville 2
Louisa 5, Western Albemarle 2
Miller 8, Fishburne 1
STAB 6, ChristChurch 0
Madison County 7, Central-Woodstock 5

SOFTBALL
STAB 19, Covenant 9
Orange County 12, Charlottesville 0
Monticello 12, Fluvanna 2
Central-Woodstock 11, Madison 5

BOYS LACROSSE
STAB 20,  Jefferson Forest 7
Charlottesville 15, Powhatan 10
Monticello 10, Fluvanna 6
Douglass Freeman 7, Albemarle 4
Steward 11, Tandem Friends 7

GIRLS LACROSSE
Charlottesville 11, Powhatan 7
Albemarle 9, Freeman 2
Monticello 19, Fluvanna 4

GIRLS SOCCER
STAB 1, St. Catherine's 1

BOYS SOCCER
William Monroe 0, George Mason 0
 

