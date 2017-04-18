Quantcast

Stuarts Draft Boy Hits Car

The scene of an accident where a boy ran into a car while riding his bike The scene of an accident where a boy ran into a car while riding his bike
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -

A Stuarts Draft boy is in the hospital after hitting a car Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Virginia State Police say a preteen ran into a moving car while riding his bike.

According to witnesses, the boy came down the hill on Crestview Drive and allegedly failed to stop. That’s when witnesses say he struck the Honda CRV.

The boy was taken to Augusta Health according to police. There is no word on his condition.

State police say they don't expect to press any charges.

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

