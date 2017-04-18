Stuarts Draft Boy Hits Car

The scene of an accident where a boy ran into a car while riding his bike

A Stuarts Draft boy is in the hospital after hitting a car Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Virginia State Police say a preteen ran into a moving car while riding his bike.

According to witnesses, the boy came down the hill on Crestview Drive and allegedly failed to stop. That’s when witnesses say he struck the Honda CRV.

The boy was taken to Augusta Health according to police. There is no word on his condition.

State police say they don't expect to press any charges.