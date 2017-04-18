Virginia Men's Tennis Tops Richmond 7-0

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia men’s tennis team (23-1) stepped out of conference on Tuesday (April 18) and picked up a 7-0 victory over Richmond (22-3) at the Snyder Tennis Center. It was the final non-conference match of the regular season for the Cavaliers.



It was the 15th shutout victory of the season for the Cavaliers.

Virginia took the doubles point, picking up victories on courts two and three. The Cavaliers pairing of junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.) and senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) defeated James Aronson and John Karlawish by a score of 6-0 on court three. The Virginia duo of senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) and senior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) then won 6-2 over Jonathan Quenard and Caleb Troy on court two to clinch the point.

The Cavaliers cruised from there, winning all six singles matches for the shutout victory.

Altamirano picked up the first singles win of the day, defeating John Karlawish 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles. Kwiatkowski followed that up with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Caleb Troy at No. 3 singles. Virginia clinched the match at No. 6 singles as junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) defeated James Aronson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.

The Cavaliers finished things off for the shutout victory as Aragone won 6-2, 6-2 over Canyon Teague at No. 5 singles, freshman Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) won 6-3, 6-2 over Alexandre Felisa at No. 2 singles and Ritschard defeated Jacob Dunbar 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Virginia will return to action on Friday, traveling to face Miami in a 3 p.m. match. Live stats will be available and linked at VirginiaSports.com.



#3 Virginia 7, Richmond 0

Singles

1. Alexander Ritschard (UVA) def. Jacob Dunbar ,6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-5

2. #112 Carl Soderlund (UVA) def. Alexandre Felisa, 6-3, 6-2

3. #12 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (UVA) def. Caleb Troy, 6-0, 6-3

4. #47 Collin Altamirano (UVA) def. John Karlawish, 6-1, 6-1

5. #125 J.C. Aragone (UVA) def. Canyon Teague, 6-2, 6-2

6. #90 Henrik Wiersholm (UVA) def. James Aronson, 6-2, 6-3

Order of Finish: 4, 3, 6, 5, 2, 1



Doubles

1. #15 Luca Corinteli/Carl Soderlund (UVA) vs. #86 Jacob Dunbar/Alexandre Felisa, 4-3 (unfinished)

2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski/Alexander Ritschard (UVA) def. Jonathan Quenard/Caleb Troy, 6-2

3. Collin Altamirano/J.C. Aragone (UVA) def. James Aronson/John Karlawish, 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2