Experts Discuss Housing Market in Virginia

The housing market in Virginia is seeing some upward trends, but experts still have their concerns.

A panel of lawmakers in Richmond heard an update on the economic conditions of the market.

While many aspects of the housing market are looking up, there are some sluggish indicators, like lagging construction projects.

"We went from the bottom of the recession up til at least a little better and hopefully you're going to give us better news today," said Delegate Daniel Marshall, R-14th District.

The Virginia Housing Commission received a briefing Tuesday from a regional economist with the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank. Economist Sonya Waddell shared that on the bright side, house prices and home sales continue to improve.

"Residential real estate sales continue to indicate a year of market strength," said Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, Regional Economist for Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

But construction hasn't bounced back to levels seen since the 1990s. Years ago economists believed that the demand dipped, and now they say this issue is on the supply side, and the ability to find skilled workers.

"Finding labor to do jobs: subcontractors, particularly skilled, so electricians, carpenters, welders and then also finding build-able lots," said Waddell.

According to Waddell, foreclosure rates in Virginia have dropped to normal levels, which was of course a huge concern during the last recession. Some delinquency rates for mortgages though are slightly elevated.