Governor McAuliffe Helps Dedicate New Solar Panels at UVA

Governor Terry McAuliffe is encouraging the commonwealth to take steps toward solar power.

McAuliffe helped the University of Virginia dedicate some new solar panels Tuesday, April 18. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held inside Newcomb Hall to welcome 324 new panels to the Clemons Library.

Solar panels account for 15 percent of the library’s electric needs.

"This is our first big solar project on grounds, but we're doing things off grounds too that help UVA contribute to a much healthier environment,” said UVA Executive Vice President Pat Hogan.

"Usually the library is a bit of a sad place for me sometimes, but now I can go there and be happy and know that I am doing something. Contributing and using something as good and it’s not hurting my planet quite as much and that's a good feeling,” said UVA Committee of Sustainability Student Representative Suchita Chharia.

"Sustainability for the communities but it’s also jobs, we've gone from 17 megawatts of solar when I came into office now we're over 1,600 today. We have 3,500 jobs, up from 1,600 just two year ago, 65 percent increase on jobs. I mean this is the future,” McAuliffe said.

A handful of people voiced their opposition to Dominion’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, just as the governor took to the podium.

McAuliffe says the natural gas pipeline is something he has no control over. "They're entitled to put their opinion out there. I've tried to say this over and over, the governor has zero say on the pipeline."

When asked if supporting the pipeline and working toward solar energy were contradictory, McAuliffe said we cannot move forward without gas.

"We have an abundance of natural gas in this country today. For the environment it is much cleaner, so it is a move in the right direction. Could we as a nation get to 100 percent renewables? I'd like to say yes, but it’s not realistic,” he said.

The Democratic governor also spoke about the Republican-controlled General Assembly not backing his solar plan, which he called, "one of the looniest things" he's ever heard.

Tuesday's event is part of the university’s effort to celebrate Earth Week. There will be more events on around the University of Virginia through Sunday.