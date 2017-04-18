David Eldridge Leaving Virginia Football

Wide receiver David Eldridge is leaving the Virginia football program.

The news was sent out over the official Virginia Football twitter account early Tuesday.

Per Andrew Ramspacher of the Daily Progress, Eldridge is leaving the program because he doesn't want to be used as just a deep threat. He added that the current offensive system at Virginia isn't the right fit for him.

During his sophomore season, Eldridge caught ten passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 185-pounder appeared in 11 of 12 games in 2016.

His best statistical game of the season came at Duke, where he made two receptions for 112 yards and one score.

Eldridge is now the third player to leave the program since March. He joins outside linebackers Matt Terrell and Landan Word.

If Eldridge decides to transfer to an FBS program, he must sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Eldridge was also among those UVa players named in a pending lawsuit against the school filed back in October of 2016 by former UVa receiver Aiden Howard for alleged hazing.