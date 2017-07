Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts Spring Luncheon

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual spring luncheon on Tuesday

More than 250 business and civic leaders gathered at the DoubleTree hotel in Albemarle County Tuesday for the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual spring luncheon.

University of Virginia’s head football coach Bronco Mendenhall was the keynote speaker at the luncheon.

Mendenhall talked about leadership in sports and other industries.

“I hope that there's a part inspiration, part hope, part strategic elements, best practices, and authenticity,” Mendenhall said.

Chuck Lebo, owner of Lebo Commercial Properties, was this year’s recipient of the Chamber’s Christopher E. Lee Small Business Person Award.

The event also recognized the 2017 graduating class of leadership Charlottesville.