Valley Subaru Donates to MaDee Project

An Augusta County car dealership surprised a local nonprofit with a big donation Tuesday.

Valley Subaru, just outside Staunton, handed a check for $24,000 to the MaDee Project founders. The MaDee Project supports families of children with cancer by helping with costs like gas, hotels, and meals that are not covered by insurance.

It’s part of the national Share the Love Campaign, paired with a direct contribution from Valley Subaru.

“We want to do something for these families where these children are battling cancer and that's why we chose the MaDee Project. It seems like they're just doing a lot for the community. They're based right here in Augusta County. We don't have some of the resources maybe some of the other counties, so we decided to focus all of our efforts and give to the MaDee Project,” said Scott Simons, Valley Subaru president.

The MaDee Project is currently helping 15 families.

The $24,000 will allow them to provide more financial support.