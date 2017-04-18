UVA Studying Effects of Exercise on Different Levels of Nicotine Smokers

Researchers at the University of Virginia are studying the effects of exercise on those who smoke reduced nicotine cigarettes versus regular cigarettes.

The main question researchers have is: will exercise reduce withdrawal symptoms for those who smoke the reduced-nicotine cigarettes?

The study includes three groups--people who smoke regular cigarettes with no exercise, those who smoke reduced-nicotine cigarettes with no exercise, and a group that smokes reduced nicotine cigarettes with exercise.

Researcher Aaron Yao says when smokers reduce their nicotine consumption they often gain weight and feel more stressed.

That's why he says this exercise component is important. His hypothesis is that exercise will reduce withdrawal symptoms.

"In our design, we try to give people the cigarette with a little bit of nicotine for the first six weeks, give them one level of nicotine content and then second six weeks, reduce nicotine content again," said Aaron Yao, a researcher.

This is a twelve week study, and researchers are looking for more participants. Here are some qualifications:

Females between the ages of 18 and 64.

Smoke at least four cigarettes a day for at least a year.

Not part of an exercise program.

No intention of quitting smoking.

Participants are given some incentives such as up to eight-hundred dollars in compensation, free fitness tests, pedometers, personalized training and free fitness center membership.

For more information please click here. Or you can email smoking@virginia.edu