A Fishersville man accused of killing a man with a crossbow will have to wait for trial. Jeffrey Craun is charged with manslaughter.

A bench trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court, but it was pushed to August 24.

Craun is accused of killing 26-year-old Zachary Porter last May.

Sheriff’s deputies say Porter went to Craun's house with an ax, and Craun came out and shot Porter with a crossbow.