2 Men Charged in Connection to Charlottesville Armed Robbery

Authorities have arrested two men, but are still searching for a third suspect, in connection to an armed robbery in Charlottesville last week.

Thirty-year-old Gabriel Jose Molina Cerritos of Albemarle County is charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Twenty-year-old Christian Joseph Marrero is charged with robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A 23-year-old man told police he was robbed by two people with guns in the alley behind Food Lion on 5th Street on Tuesday, April 11.

The victim did not give a description of the suspects, only that two of them were wearing masks. A third suspect was sitting in the truck, in which all three of them fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was not hurt.

Police are still searching for the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.