2 Men Charged in Connection to Charlottesville Armed Robbery

2 Men Charged in Connection to Charlottesville Armed RobberyPosted: Updated:
Authorities have arrested two men, but are still searching for a third suspect, in connection to an armed robbery in Charlottesville last week.
Thirty-year-old Gabriel Jose Molina Cerritos of Albemarle County is charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Twenty-year-old Christian Joseph Marrero is charged with robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A 23-year-old man told police he was robbed by two people with guns in the alley behind Food Lion on 5th Street on Tuesday, April 11.
The victim did not give a description of the suspects, only that two of them were wearing masks. A third suspect was sitting in the truck, in which all three of them fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was not hurt.
Police are still searching for the third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Updated Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department has identified and arrested two of the suspects involved in a robbery.
This is an on-going investigation as we are still seeking to identify the third suspect involved. If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call Det Kirby at 434-970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Arrested on 04/17/2017:
- Cerritos, Gabriel Jose Molina: B/M; 30 years of age; resident of Albemarle County. Cerritos was charged with Robbery (Va Code 18.2-58), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Va Code 18.2-308M) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Va Code 18.2-308.2)
- Marrero, Christian Joseph: W/M; 20 years of age; No fixed address. Marrero was charged with Robbery (Va Code 18.2-58) and Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (Va Code 18.2-53.1)
On 04/11/2017 at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 5th St SW for a report of an armed robbery.
The victim, a 23-year-old male, reported that he was stopped by a male subject sitting in a truck in the alleyway behind the Food Lion. Two additional males then got out of the truck and robbed the victim at gunpoint. U.S. Currency was taken from the victim and no injuries were reported. The suspects then fled the area in the truck prior to police arriving.
Both suspects who brandished firearms were reported to have been wearing masks.
No additional physical descriptors were provided by the victim.
The truck that was involved in this incident is described as being a two door; four wheel drive style truck that appears to be a light color.
If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call Det Kirby at 434-970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.