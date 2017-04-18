Restoration Work Continues at Historic Daughters of Zion Cemetery

The Preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery are continuing to work on restoring the grounds that have been a part of the Charlottesville community since the 1800s.

Last year a radar survey found evidence of unmarked grave sites on the grounds of the cemetery that neighbors the IX Art Park off 1st Street.

“The whole eastern half of the cemetery, which has very few markers in it, is full of burials of unmarked graves,” said archaeologist Steve Thompson.

Crews found what they think to be more than 100 unmarked grave sites along the east end of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery. Surveyors dug up a few more unmarked graves along the west end of the property, but now they're thinking about going back in for a second round.

“We were very sure people were buried there, so it just confirmed what we knew. And we are very excited about it and we are hoping that at some point we will be able to have a memorial dedicated to those persons who are unknown who are interred here at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery,” said Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond with the Daughters of Zion.

Preservers are using a $80,000 grant from the Charlottesville City Council to help pay for work being done at the cemetery.

“We've already been able to use City Council funds allotted for tomb stone restoration and landscaping, work that needs to be done,” Whitsett-Hammond said.

Preservers are in talks about putting up an ornamental fence along the west end to enhance the cemetery look and block foot traffic.

“So there's discussion now about doing another focused program that just concentrates on this very western edge to see if there's evidence for unmarked graves, and if there are, what that means for installing a fence,” Thompson said.

“It’s quite comforting to know that this cemetery is no longer forgotten, and that people are taking note and hopefully will respect the cemetery,” said Edwina St. Rose with the Daughters of Zion.

Surveyors will meet again Tuesday, April 18, to discuss the cost and potential schedule for the second round of radar surveying.

A new exhibit at the University of Virginia Special Collections Library will open Wednesday night to the public with artifacts on display.

Next week, the Daughters of Zion will open the grounds to the public to give an update on progress and future of the preservation efforts.