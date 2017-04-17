Quantcast

Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner

BOYS SOCCER
Monticello 5, Fluvanna County 3
Albemarle 6, Powhatan 0
Charlottesville 7, Orange County 1
Western Albemarle 6, Louisa County 0
William Monroe 0, Central-Woodstock 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Western Albemarle 8, Louisa County 0
Monticello 4, Fluvanna County 0
William Monroe 2, Central Woodstock 1
Albemarle 6, Powhatan 0
Charlottesville 8, Orange County 0

BASEBALL
Western Albemarle 2, Orange County 0
Central-Woodstock 6, William Monroe 3

SOFTBALL
Central-Woodstock 3, William Monroe 2

GIRLS LACROSSE
Monticello 18, Culpeper 9

