Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park

Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee ParkPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee ParkMore>>
Reported by Nora Neus
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via Email, Twitter or Facebook.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
CPD: Vandalism of Lee Statue Not Caught on Surveillance Camera
Charlottesville police say the camera that was supposed to be on the Lee statue had been turned, and as a result, the they do not have video of the vandalism.
-
Organizations Asking Officials to Investigate Police Response to Counterprotest
Several legal organizations are asking for an investigation into the police response in regard to a Charlottesville rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Man Applies for Permits to Counter Emancipation Park Rally
Applications have been submitted to Charlottesville for counter events in preparation for an August rally at Emancipation Park.
-
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.
-
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.
-
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.
-
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Files Documents in Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
The city of Charlottesville submits that the Lee Statue does not qualify as a war monument and does not receive that protection under state law.
-