Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Passes 2 Pro-Immigrant Resolutions

Posted: Updated:
Legal Aid Justice Center Legal Aid Justice Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council Monday night unanimously passed two resolutions to help immigrants and refugees living in the city.

The first resolution says that the city is a quote "welcoming city."  It says that the city will exercise discretion in executing federal mandates regarding immigration issues, including disclosing a person's legal status.

The second resolution gives $10,000 to the Legal Aid Justice Center to help immigrant families living in the city understand and assert their legal rights.

  • Charlottesville City Council Passes 2 Pro-Immigrant ResolutionsMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story