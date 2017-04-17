Charlottesville City Council Hears Future Salary Increase Option

Charlottesville City Councilors Monday night took up an ordinance to increase salaries for future councilors.

Right now, councilors make $14,000 a year and the mayor makes $16,000. The change would increase everyone's salaries by $4,000 each, to the state maximum.

The increases would not take effect until July 1, 2018, after the next election. Council is expected to vote on this item at its next meeting.