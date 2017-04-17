Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Hears Future Salary Increase Option

Posted: Updated:
File Image: Charlottesville City Council File Image: Charlottesville City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Councilors Monday night took up an ordinance to increase salaries for future councilors.

Right now, councilors make $14,000 a year and the mayor makes $16,000. The change would increase everyone's salaries by $4,000 each, to the state maximum.

The increases would not take effect until July 1, 2018, after the next election. Council is expected to vote on this item at its next meeting.

  • Charlottesville City Council Hears Future Salary Increase OptionMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story