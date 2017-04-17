City of Staunton Getting Courthouse Dog

The city of Staunton court system got a special visit from a four legged friend Monday.

Her name is Molly B, a lab mix. The dog took a tour of the courtrooms Monday to prepare the city for their own courthouse dog.

Molly B is more than just an ordinary puppy.

"It's a great way to get the information out of the victim, putting them at a minimal stress level and most beneficial for the prosecutor," said Janet Balser, Staunton's Victim-Witness program director.

Whether it's getting tissues, or just being there for comfort.

Courthouse dogs can assist crime victims, witnesses and others during stressful stages of legal proceedings.

"In the United states children as young as four years of age are expected to go into court and face the defenders while they testify in court and have little or no accommodations for them to deal with this. When they have a dog present they are better able to describe what happened and feel less traumatized by it,” said Ellen O'Neill-Stephens, the founder of Courthouse Dogs Foundation.

Dogs like molly are worth almost $50,000, but thanks to canine for companions for independence, Staunton is getting their own dog free of charge.

“If ours is half as good as molly it's going to be a great dog and it's going to be a tool that will really help us get the truth out in cases,” said Ray Robertson, the Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Staunton.

The organization helps legal professionals prepare for their own dog and teaches staff how the pups benefit the legal system.

"They have such a calming effect, they give them confidence, they give them the ability to say what happened to them affected a lot of times adults can't get that out of them but the dog can," said Robertson.

Balser will leave on April 23 for two weeks for training with their dog. The first day on the job for Molly B will be on May 8.