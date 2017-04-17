Consulting Firm Hearing Public Input on Belmont Bridge Design

Any questions you have about Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge design process can be answered this week downtown. The city is offering open community meetings at CitySpace.

The consulting team Kimley-Horn and Associates says the idea is to explore as many ideas as possible and be creative but always make sure it checks back well with community input.

The consulting firm is pouring over community input to make sure it creates the best Belmont Bridge design.

"We take that information, we put it together in what we call our design program,” Sal Musarra, project manager, said.

That will tell the team what the bridge should look and feel like in terms of character.

"Every evening we will stop, take all the information we've developed during the day and put it up on a wall, we'll literally do a pin up session,” Musarra said.

The group will then introduce those designs to the public, followed by open discussion. It says dozens of sketches will be drawn by the end of the design on Wednesday.

"Really, evolving the design process, toward a preferred design," Musarra said.

A discussion on traffic as it relates to the Belmont Bridge design sparked some concerns for business owner Joan Fenton. She says a lot of her foot traffic comes from out of the area.

"There needs to be really good signage telling you where to get to, how to get to parking, when you get to a parking lot if it's full, how to get to alternative parking and then to make sure that the traffic flows easily,” Fenton said.

The firm says it's all based on technical and creative design.

“Technical aspects like keeping the bridge open to traffic while we're in construction … there's landscaping and lighting components that we have to consider,” Musarra said.

The recommended design is scheduled to be taken to a planning commission and City Council early Fall.