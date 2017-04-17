Special Prosecutor Expected to Handle Draego, Kessler Cases

A special prosecutor is expected to handle a pair of Charlottesville cases stemming from a rally in Lee Park.

Jason Kessler filed a case against Sara Tansey, accusing her of taking his phone while live-streaming from the February rally held by gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart in response to the controversy surrounding the statue of Robert E. Lee. Tansey is charged with "unlawfully removing without intent to steal" his phone.

Kessler says Joseph Draego caught up to her and got the phone back. Tansey filed a misdemeanor assault charge against Draego, saying he punched her in the face to get the phone.

Kessler is the man who attempted to oust Wes Bellamy from City Council. Draego is the man who sued city council over its public comment rules. Both cases are now due back in court on May 5, when the court anticipates choosing a special prosecutor to handle them.