Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 for Malicious Wounding While Driving

Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 for Malicious Wounding While DrivingPosted: Updated:
A 44-year-old man is behind bars after Charlottesville police say he rammed a woman's car several times. It happened Sunday night in the 1500 of Westwood Road.
Officers say the victim was headed home when Harold Junior Baugh hit her car. The victim says he is a family member, and proceeded to ram his vehicle into hers several more times.
Police arrested Baugh and charged him with attempted malicious wounding and reckless driving. The victim has minor injuries, but both vehicles are heavily damaged.
Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
On 04/16/2017 at approximately 11pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Westwood Rd for the report of a disorder possibly involving a weapon. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who reported that her vehicle (2015 Nissan Rogue) had been struck by another vehicle (2016 Nissan Sentra) driven by a family member while she was returning home. The victim reported that her vehicle was struck several times causing heavy damage to the driver’s side. The suspect vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.
Through their investigation, officers were able to detain and identify the person that was operating the suspect vehicle. Harold Junior Baugh (B/M; 44 years of age; resident of Charlottesville) was arrested and charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51) and Reckless Driving (Va Code 46.2-852). Baugh is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the impact and was treated by rescue at the scene. Baugh did not appear to have any injuries.