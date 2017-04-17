Charlottesville Police Arrest 1 for Malicious Wounding While Driving

A 44-year-old man is behind bars after Charlottesville police say he rammed a woman's car several times. It happened Sunday night in the 1500 of Westwood Road.

Officers say the victim was headed home when Harold Junior Baugh hit her car. The victim says he is a family member, and proceeded to ram his vehicle into hers several more times.

Police arrested Baugh and charged him with attempted malicious wounding and reckless driving. The victim has minor injuries, but both vehicles are heavily damaged.