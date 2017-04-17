Fire at Walnut Creek Park Contained

Press Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

At the present time, the fire at Walnut Creek Park has been contained. However, the area is still a little smoky and there are some areas within the fire line that are still smoldering and are being monitored. The park is open to the public but the trails on the east side of the park will remained closed until further notice.

Park patrons are asked to obey the signs posted at the park and avoid venturing too close to trails that are closed. We regret any inconvenience and appreciate our park visitors' patience.

Public safety and welfare is our highest priority. Patrons are urged to exercise judgment and to err on the side of safety.

The Department of Forestry is on site with personnel from our Parks and Recreation department now. This fire remains under investigation.