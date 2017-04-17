New Trial Scheduled for Adam Ott

A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge has scheduled a new trial date for a former University of Virginia student.

A judge declared a mistrial in the forcible sodomy case against Adam Ott on March 28. Jurors had spent more than four hours deliberating, but were unable to come to a unanimous decision.

Ott is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knows at a home in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue back on April 10, 2015.

The victim testified that during a party, Ott grabbed her wrist, led her into a bedroom, pushed her onto a bed and forced her to perform oral sex.

The defense called people to the stand who said they saw Ott and the woman making out. Several of those witnesses testified that they saw no struggle between them at the party.

A two-day trial is now scheduled to begin on June 15. This will mark the fourth attempt to try this case.